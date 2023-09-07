Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is truth-telling so important? Our research shows meaningful reconciliation cannot occur without it

By Vanessa Barolsky, Research Associate, Deakin University
Yin Paradies, Professor of Race Relations, Deakin University
Truth-telling between First Nations and non-Indigenous people is a vital step in recognising past colonial wrongdoing. And research has found it is also a step towards self-determination and healing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
