No US State Meets Child Rights Standards

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2022 Ben Wiseman for Human Rights Watch (New York) – Legal protections for children in the United States and in every individual state fall short of international children’s rights standards, Human Rights Watch said today. Children in the US can be legally married in 41 states, physically punished by school administrators in 47 states, sentenced to life without parole in 22 states, and work in hazardous agriculture conditions in all 50 states. As the only UN member state that has failed to ratify the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the US falls far below internationally…


