Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Booking customers on flights that were cancelled – how could Qantas do that?

By Volodymyr Bilotkach, Associate Professor, Purdue University
Qantas might not be facing such a scandal if stronger consumer protection rules had been in place in Australia in 2022.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
