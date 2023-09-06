Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cyprus: Authorities must protect migrants and refugees from racist attacks

By Amnesty International
AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL and the Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants (PICUM) Responding to pogrom-like demonstrations and violent attacks against racialized people, including migrants and refugees, in Limassol and Chlorakas in recent weeks, in which migrant-owned shops were destroyed and several people were attacked by mobs, Amnesty International’s Migration Researcher Adriana Tidona, said: “The violent, […] The post Cyprus: Authorities must protect migrants and refugees from racist attacks appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With 2,000 missing objects, the British Museum faces a historic crisis of custodianship - but this case is far from unique
~ South Korean president's anti-communist taunts are opening up deep divisions as country ponders alliance with Japan and US
~ Nudge theory: what 15 years of research tells us about its promises and politics
~ A slacker's guide to climate-friendly gardening
~ Knee pain: here’s why it happens, and how you can fix it
~ The Andes flight disaster that gave birth to the Society of the Snow
~ Sustainable tourism needs to be built with the help of locals
~ Mexican State Becomes 12th to Decriminalize Abortion
~ A Victory for Labor Rights and Transparency in Georgia
~ Accountability key to Sri Lanka’s future: UN rights chief
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter