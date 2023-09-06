Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexican State Becomes 12th to Decriminalize Abortion

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Women from various feminist collectives demonstrate in Mexico City’s Zócalo on the Global Day of Action for Access to Legal, Free, Safe and Free Abortion, September 28, 2022. © 2022 Alex Dalton/Eyepix Group via AP Photo On August 30, Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalized abortion in Aguascalientes state, making it the 12th Mexican state to remove criminal penalties for abortion. The move towards decriminalization in Mexico began in 2007 when Mexico City passed the country’s first abortion decriminalization law. It took 12 years for a second state, Oaxaca, to follow.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With 2,000 missing objects, the British Museum faces a historic crisis of custodianship - but this case is far from unique
~ South Korean president's anti-communist taunts are opening up deep divisions as country ponders alliance with Japan and US
~ Nudge theory: what 15 years of research tells us about its promises and politics
~ A slacker's guide to climate-friendly gardening
~ Knee pain: here’s why it happens, and how you can fix it
~ The Andes flight disaster that gave birth to the Society of the Snow
~ Sustainable tourism needs to be built with the help of locals
~ Cyprus: Authorities must protect migrants and refugees from racist attacks
~ A Victory for Labor Rights and Transparency in Georgia
~ Accountability key to Sri Lanka’s future: UN rights chief
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter