From fatal allergies to heart attacks and cholera – the devastating health effects of global warming in Africa
By Lenore Manderson, Visiting Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies, Brown University, USA, and Distinguished Professor, Public Health and Medical Anthropology, University of the Witwatersrand
The winds that whip the towns of the Eastern Cape in South Africa have the power to generate energy. But on a dry, hot day, those winds can gather up embers and dump them into tinder dry savannah and forest, destroying crops, fodder and homes, and taking lives.
Wild fires create their own weather systems, generating fire storms with devastating effects.
Global warming will increase the number of days of shimmering heat, creating the ideal conditions for fire. In the past months, southern Europe and North Africa have experienced record-breaking temperatures and fierce fires,…
- Wednesday, September 6, 2023