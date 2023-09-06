Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Heatwaves are worsening air pollution, underscoring the urgent need to phase out fossil fuels

By Amnesty International
Reacting to a report today from the World Meteorological Organization, which shows that the increased frequency and intensity of heatwaves are significantly lowering air quality worldwide, threatening people’s health and their right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, Ann Harrison, Amnesty International’s Climate Advisor, said:   “Climate change is increasing the intensity and frequency […] The post Global: Heatwaves are worsening air pollution, underscoring the urgent need to phase out fossil fuels appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


