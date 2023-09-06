Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Conversation launches in Brazil

By Misha Ketchell, Editor, The Conversation
Our new colleagues in Brazil join a growing global network of journalists and academics trying to be part of the solution to the problems facing journalism and the societies we serve.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ No, the Voice proposal will not be 'legally risky'. This misunderstands how constitutions work
~ Australian Prime Minister Should Press Philippines to End Killings
~ 4 ways to rein in China and Russia, alleged superpower perpetrators of atrocity crimes
~ New research may point the way towards frost-free heat pumps
~ People of African descent facing ‘immense challenges’ in public square
~ Who will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup? This algorithm uses 10,000 simulations to rank the contenders
~ Krishna Janmashtami: Celebrating the birthday of a beloved Hindu god, renowned for his compassion and his wisdom in the Bhagavad Gita
~ How much period blood is 'normal'? And which sanitary product holds the most blood?
~ 'No woman in the usual sense': Ilse Koch, the 'Bitch of Buchenwald', was a Holocaust war criminal – but was she also an easy target?
~ From badges to ball gowns: how fashion took centre-stage in the 1967 and 2023 referendums
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter