Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How much period blood is 'normal'? And which sanitary product holds the most blood?

By Phoebe Holdenson Kimura, Lecturer and GP, University of Sydney
Bianca Cannon, GP and Lecturer at Sydney Medical School, University of Sydney
Working out how much blood you’re losing and getting a sense of when it’s outside the normal range can be difficult. Recent research on the capacity of different period products could help.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Who will win the 2023 Rugby World Cup? This algorithm uses 10,000 simulations to rank the contenders
~ Krishna Janmashtami: Celebrating the birthday of a beloved Hindu god, renowned for his compassion and his wisdom in the Bhagavad Gita
~ 'No woman in the usual sense': Ilse Koch, the 'Bitch of Buchenwald', was a Holocaust war criminal – but was she also an easy target?
~ From badges to ball gowns: how fashion took centre-stage in the 1967 and 2023 referendums
~ New Chinese shopping app Temu is set to overtake Amazon. What makes it so addictive?
~ Mixed-use solar and agricultural land is the silver bullet Alberta’s Conservatives have wished for
~ Record numbers risking lives to cross dangerous Darien Gap
~ Jamaica's financial fraud investigation continues, but for affected investors — including Usain Bolt — the news is not good
~ Ghana's colonial past and assessment use means education prioritises passing exams over what students actually learn – this must change
~ France in Africa: why Macron's policies increased distrust and anger
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter