Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana's colonial past and assessment use means education prioritises passing exams over what students actually learn – this must change

By David Baidoo-Anu, Researcher, Faculty of Education, Queen's University, Ontario
Christopher DeLuca, Associate Dean, School of Graduate Studies & Professor, Faculty of Education, Queen's University, Ontario
Formal education in the Gold Coast, now Ghana, was introduced during the 15th century when Europeans came to its shores to trade. Education was only accessible to children of women married to western traders, and it focused on teaching them how to read and write. The primary aim was to create an educated class to support and run colonial activities.

By 1882, Britain was established as the colonial power in the region. Educational opportunities were limited, and educational assessments served as the gatekeeper to education. They focused on academic knowledge and English proficiency.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jamaica's financial fraud investigation continues, but for affected investors — including Usain Bolt — the news is not good
~ France in Africa: why Macron's policies increased distrust and anger
~ Poverty in Britain is firmly linked to the country’s mountain of private wealth – Labour must address this growing inequality
~ It's reassuring to think humans are evolution's ultimate destination – but research shows we may be an accident
~ Wegovy was inspired by Gila monster venom – here are some other drugs with surprising origins
~ The Conservatives have seized on cars as a political wedge – it's a bet on public turning against climate action
~ Women's Health Matters: spotlight on birth and early motherhood
~ Voices of Black youth remind adults in schools to listen — and act to empower them
~ Why we won't be able to prevent climate breakdown without changing our relationship to the rest of the living world
~ Friends with benefits – what a sex and relationship therapist wants you to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter