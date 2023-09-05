Ghana's colonial past and assessment use means education prioritises passing exams over what students actually learn – this must change
By David Baidoo-Anu, Researcher, Faculty of Education, Queen's University, Ontario
Christopher DeLuca, Associate Dean, School of Graduate Studies & Professor, Faculty of Education, Queen's University, Ontario
Formal education in the Gold Coast, now Ghana, was introduced during the 15th century when Europeans came to its shores to trade. Education was only accessible to children of women married to western traders, and it focused on teaching them how to read and write. The primary aim was to create an educated class to support and run colonial activities.
By 1882, Britain was established as the colonial power in the region. Educational opportunities were limited, and educational assessments served as the gatekeeper to education. They focused on academic knowledge and English proficiency.…
