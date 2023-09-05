Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wegovy was inspired by Gila monster venom – here are some other drugs with surprising origins

By Craig Russell, Lecturer, Aston University
Many of the drugs we use today started their journey from bench to bedside in a computer. But this is certainly not the case for all drugs. Indeed, many have exotic origins, including the blockbuster drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, which were inspired by the venom of the Gila monster.

Scientists found that a hormone in the Gila monster’s venom called exendin-4 could be used to treat type 2 diabetes. Exendin-4 is similar to a hormone…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jamaica's financial fraud investigation continues, but for affected investors — including Usain Bolt — the news is not good
~ Ghana's colonial past and assessment use means education prioritises passing exams over what students actually learn – this must change
~ France in Africa: why Macron's policies increased distrust and anger
~ Poverty in Britain is firmly linked to the country’s mountain of private wealth – Labour must address this growing inequality
~ It's reassuring to think humans are evolution's ultimate destination – but research shows we may be an accident
~ The Conservatives have seized on cars as a political wedge – it's a bet on public turning against climate action
~ Women's Health Matters: spotlight on birth and early motherhood
~ Voices of Black youth remind adults in schools to listen — and act to empower them
~ Why we won't be able to prevent climate breakdown without changing our relationship to the rest of the living world
~ Friends with benefits – what a sex and relationship therapist wants you to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter