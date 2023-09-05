Why we won't be able to prevent climate breakdown without changing our relationship to the rest of the living world
By Christian de Perthuis, Professeur d’économie, fondateur de la chaire « Économie du climat », Université Paris Dauphine – PSL
Édouard Civel, Chercheur au Square Research Center et à la Chaire Economie du Climat, Université Paris Dauphine – PSL
Any smart climate strategy will need to simultaneously move away from fossil fuels and protect biodiversity, including through carbon sink preservation and a shift toward sustainable agriculture.
- Tuesday, September 5, 2023