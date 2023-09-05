Experts alone can't handle AI – social scientists explain why the public needs a seat at the table
By Dietram A. Scheufele, Professor of Life Sciences Communication, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Dominique Brossard, Professor and Chair of Life Sciences Communication, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Todd Newman, Assistant Professor of Life Sciences Communication, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Industry leaders, scientists and policymakers may see AI’s technical potential, but societies have trouble adapting to revolutionary advances without broad public participation.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 5, 2023