Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five ways to take control of your menstrual cycle and improve your sports performance

By Natalie Brown, Research officer for the Welsh Institute of Performance Science, Swansea University
Menstruation is often seen as a negative experience, with symptoms that can be disruptive to daily life. Participation in sport and physical activity is particularly affected, with 78% of teenage girls reporting they avoid exercise while on their period.

Elite athletes have also reported their performance…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ London is a major reason for the UK's inequality problem. Unfortunately, City leaders don't want to talk about it
~ How video games like 'Starfield' are creating a new generation of classical music fans
~ California and Florida grew quickly on the promise of perfect climates in the 1900s – today, they lead the country in climate change risks
~ Climate change is destroying reefs, but the effects are more than ecological – coral's been woven into culture and spirituality for centuries
~ Saudi reforms are softening Islam's role, but critics warn the kingdom will still take a hard line against dissent
~ I love swords, so I designed a course on how to use them to succeed in life
~ Paper ballots are good, but accurately hand-counting them all is next to impossible
~ The US broke global trade rules to try to fix climate change – to finish the job, it has to fix the trade system
~ Congress needs to pass 12 funding bills in 11 days to avert a shutdown – here’s why that isn’t likely
~ What is geospatial intelligence? A geographer explains the powerful melding of maps and data
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter