Human Rights Observatory

More than 6,000 women told us what they wanted for their next pregnancy and birth. Here's what they said

By Hazel Keedle, Senior Lecturer of Midwifery, Western Sydney University
Daniella Susic, Clinical Academic Obstetrician, UNSW Sydney
Hannah Dahlen, Professor of Midwifery, Associate Dean Research and HDR, Midwifery Discipline Leader, Western Sydney University
Many women want to see the same one or two midwives throughout, and want to chose where they give birth. And when the time comes, they want a vaginal birth, with less intervention.The Conversation


