Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Attack on Freedoms Targets LGBTI People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In this Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009 picture, Lebanese police stand guard as protesters carry banners during a sit-in for gays and lesbians in Beirut. In February, about two dozen gays and lesbians held a rare sit-in on Beirut's major intersection of Sodeco to protest what they called the beating of two gay men by two plainclothes police. Police officials denied the men were beaten by their officers. © 2009 AP Photo/Hussein Malla (Beirut) – Lebanese authorities are systematically attacking the fundamental human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI)…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australian journalists imprisoned in China anxiously await diplomatic breakthrough
~ Research: seven priorities for higher education in Indonesia post-pandemic
~ More than 6,000 women told us what they wanted for their next pregnancy and birth. Here's what they said
~ Virtual reality is helping Olkola Traditional Owners get back on Country
~ Every country can make a difference – but carbon reductions need to be realistic and fair
~ Feeling lonely? Too many of us are. Here's what our supermarkets can do to help
~ Qantas chief Alan Joyce quits early, amid customer fury at the airline
~ Ever wonder how your body turns food into fuel? We tracked atoms to find out
~ Guide to the Classics: Simone Weil’s The Need for Roots
~ As many states weigh legalising cannabis, here's what they can learn from the struggles of growers in Canberra
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter