Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poor police practices are endangering 2SLGBTQ+ survivors of intimate partner violence

By Kendra Nixon, Professor, Faculty of Social Work & Director, RESOLVE (Research and Education for Solutions to Violence and Abuse), University of Manitoba
Ashley Haller, Research Technician at RESOLVE (Research and Education for Solutions to Violence and Abuse), University of Manitoba
Intimate partner violence is a prevalent and growing issue in Canada. According to Statistics Canada, there were 114,132 police-reported victims of intimate partner violence in 2021, marking the seventh consecutive year of increased rates of violence.

Intimate partner violence refers to harmful behaviours perpetrated by a current or former partner over another.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Police-academic partnerships could help tackle the crime of coercive control
~ Dogs don't see life through rose-coloured glasses, nor in black and white
~ Cities like Homs and Kharkiv show how homes, streets and neighbourhoods have become the frontline in modern warfare
~ What is institutional misogyny in policing? Our research shows what it looks like – and why it matters
~ Russia in Africa: Prigozhin's death exposes Putin's real motives on the continent
~ Wagner, conflict and poverty drive Central African Republic death rate above crisis levels: but where’s the aid?
~ Lego releases braille bricks – here's how five other brands could make their toys more accessible
~ Brand-backed influencer campaigns can be hard to spot – how to tell if a company is behind a social media post
~ Is the US banking crisis over?
~ What happens to your body when you get left in the cold
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter