Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dogs don't see life through rose-coloured glasses, nor in black and white

By Langis Michaud, Professeur Titulaire. École d'optométrie. Expertise en santé oculaire et usage des lentilles cornéennes spécialisées, Université de Montréal
Your faithful companion sees the world differently than you do, but it’s a mistake to assume dogs only see black, white and shades of grey.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Police-academic partnerships could help tackle the crime of coercive control
~ Poor police practices are endangering 2SLGBTQ+ survivors of intimate partner violence
~ Cities like Homs and Kharkiv show how homes, streets and neighbourhoods have become the frontline in modern warfare
~ What is institutional misogyny in policing? Our research shows what it looks like – and why it matters
~ Russia in Africa: Prigozhin's death exposes Putin's real motives on the continent
~ Wagner, conflict and poverty drive Central African Republic death rate above crisis levels: but where’s the aid?
~ Lego releases braille bricks – here's how five other brands could make their toys more accessible
~ Brand-backed influencer campaigns can be hard to spot – how to tell if a company is behind a social media post
~ Is the US banking crisis over?
~ What happens to your body when you get left in the cold
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter