Cities like Homs and Kharkiv show how homes, streets and neighbourhoods have become the frontline in modern warfare

By Ammar Azzouz, Research Fellow, School of Geography and the Environment, University of Oxford
It has been almost 12 years since I left my city. And I have never been able to return. Homs, the place I was born and grew up, has been destroyed and I, like many others, have been left in exile: left to remember how beautiful it once was. What can a person do when their home – that place within them that carries so much meaning – has effectively been murdered?

I have spent my academic career studying the impact of war on architecture and cities and researching acts of deliberate destruction of home, termed by scholars as domicide.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
