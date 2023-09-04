Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How did plants first evolve into all different shapes and sizes? We mapped a billion years of plant history to find out

By Philip C J Donoghue, Professor of Palaeobiology, University of Bristol
James Clark, Research Associate, School of Biological Sciences, University of Bristol
Sandy Hetherington, Plant Evolutionary Biologist, The University of Edinburgh
Plants range from simple seaweeds and single-celled pond scum, through to mosses, ferns and huge trees. Palaeontologists like us have long debated exactly how this diverse range of shapes and sizes emerged, and whether plants emerged from algae into multicellular and three-dimensional forms in a gradual flowering or one big bang.

To answer this question, scientists turned to the fossil record. From those best-preserved examples, like trilobites, ammonites and sea urchins, they have invariably concluded that a group’s range of biological designs is achieved during the earliest periods…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
