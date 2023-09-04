Tolerance.ca
Should AI be permitted in college classrooms? 4 scholars weigh in

By Nicholas Tampio, Professor of Political Science, Fordham University
Asim Ali, Instructor of Information Systems Management, Auburn University
Patricia A. Young, Professor of Literacy, Culture and Instructional Design & Technology, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Shital Thekdi, Associate Professor of Analytics and Operations, University of Richmond
One of the most intense discussions taking place among university faculty is whether to permit students to use artificial intelligence in the classroom. To gain perspective on the matter, The Conversation reached out to four scholars for their take on AI as a learning tool and the reasons why they will or won’t be making it a part of their classes.

Nicholas Tampio, professor of political science: Learn to think for yourself


As a professor, I believe the purpose of a college class is to teach…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
