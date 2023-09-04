Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do flies find every stinky garbage dumpster? A biologist explains their sensory superpower

By Christine Picard, Associate Professor of Biology, Indiana University
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.

How do the green-and-blue flies find stinky garbage dumpsters during the summer heat? Joey, 10, Wausau, Wisconsin

How is it that a fly always seems to be buzzing around your food moments after you sit…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
