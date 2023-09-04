Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Go beyond carbon markets at the upcoming climate summit

By Amnesty International
Hosted by the Kenya Government and the African Union Commission, thousands of state and non-state delegates are set to participate in the inaugural Africa Climate Summit and several parallel public events this coming week. An important moment, the Summit Declaration must announce ambitious, sustainable, and long-lasting climate commitments and avoid the dangerous distraction of focusing […] The post Go beyond carbon markets at the upcoming climate summit appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The story of a transgender person in an occupied city in Ukraine
~ The West’s Belarus policy: Does it make sense?
~ Niger coup: Ecowas must do these 3 things to break the stalemate
~ Why not all urban foxes deserve their 'bin-raiding' reputation
~ Ukraine war: two good reasons the world should worry about Russia’s arms purchases from North Korea
~ The true damage of invasive alien species was just revealed in a landmark report. Here's how we must act
~ Should AI be permitted in college classrooms? 4 scholars weigh in
~ How do flies find every stinky garbage dumpster? A biologist explains their sensory superpower
~ Microgreens: the health-giving shoots explained
~ South Africa’s government has been buying land and leasing it to black farmers. Why it’s gone wrong and how to fix it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter