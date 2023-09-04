Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It was written for nuclear disarmament – but today You’re The Voice is the perfect song for the 'yes' campaign

By Peter Tregear, Principal Fellow and Professor of Music, The University of Melbourne
You’re the Voice reinforces the view that supporting the Voice to Parliament is an act of national reconciliation we can take together.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How hate speech during the Voice campaign can harm personal wellbeing, as well as democracy
~ AI systems have learned how to deceive humans. What does that mean for our future?
~ Feeling lonely? Too many of us do. Here's what our supermarkets can do to help
~ As NZ struggles to resolve its long-running housing crisis, investors should be taxed for keeping homes empty
~ Why is a messy house such an anxiety trigger for me and what can I do about it?
~ Health evidence against gas and oil is piling up, as governments turn a blind eye
~ Sharing benefits from the UN's deforestation reduction program remains challenging, here's why
~ How diving as a boy took Tim Flannery on the trail of the megalodon in all its 'terrifying glory'
~ Albanese records first net negative Newspoll approval as Voice support slumps further
~ Syria: Aleppo authorities must ensure that building safety measures do not result in forced evictions and homelessness
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter