Human Rights Observatory

Google turns 25: the search engine revolutionised how we access information, but will it survive AI?

By Mark Sanderson, Professor of Information Retrieval, RMIT University
Julian Thomas, Distinguished Professor of Media and Communications; Director, ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society, RMIT University
Kieran Hegarty, Research Fellow (Automated Decision-Making Systems), RMIT University
Lisa M. Given, Professor of Information Sciences & Director, Social Change Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
It’s hard to remember life before Google, when the closest thing to it was your local librarian. Soon the search engine will be offering AI-based summaries in its search results.The Conversation


