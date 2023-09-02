Tolerance.ca
Johannesburg fire disaster: why eradicating hijacked buildings is not the answer

By Richard Ballard, Chief Researcher: Gauteng City-Region Observatory, Wits University, University of the Witwatersrand
Inner city occupations and shack settlements alike are the inevitable consequence of the fact that huge populations of people have to get by without a living wage.The Conversation


~ Bahrain: Address Hunger Strike Grievances
~ Troubling Development for Free Speech in Chad
~ US Chooses Shameful Hypocrisy in Forcibly Returning Haitians
~ Africa: Leaders at key Climate Summit and week must place human rights at centre of ambitious, bold action
~ Haiti violence: ‘Carnage needs to stop’ says UN relief chief
~ From Gaza: Does creativity only come from misery?
~ Coup in Gabon: Ali Bongo the eighth west African leader to be ousted by military in two years
~ Women's sexual desire often goes undiscussed – yet it's one of their most common health concerns
~ Jobs are up, wages less so – and lower purchasing power could still lead the US into a recession
~ Tory MP's historic family links to slavery raise questions about Britain's position on reparations
