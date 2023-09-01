Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Troubling Development for Free Speech in Chad

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Djimet Wiché, the publishing director of Alwihda Info, in his studio in 2023.  © 2023 Private Last October, protests against Chad’s transitional government were met with brutal repression as scores of people were killed, injured, or arrested. But despite a shrinking political space, activists, lawyers, and journalists have continued their work largely unhindered. However, the recent suspension of a popular news website is a troubling development, especially as Chad prepares for a constitutional referendum later this year. Last week, Chad’s High Media and Audiovisual…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
