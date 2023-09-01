Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coup in Gabon: Ali Bongo the eighth west African leader to be ousted by military in two years

By Folahanmi Aina, Associate Fellow, Royal United Services Institute
Gabon’s prime minister, Ali Bongo, has become the latest in a string of African leaders to be ousted by a military coup in recent years. Bongo, who had just won a third term in power, was ousted by a junta of senior officers who have named General Brice Oligui Nguema – the former head of the presidential guard and Bongo’s cousin – as the country’s new “interim president”.

The coup in Gabon is the eighth…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
