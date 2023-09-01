Tolerance.ca
‘The Blind Side’ lawsuit spotlights tricky areas of family law

By Naomi Cahn, Professor of Law, University of Virginia
What’s the difference between adoption and conservatorship? Millions of dollars and the freedom to make your own choices, if you ask retired football player Michael Oher.

Oher, whose story was made into the 2009 movie “The Blind Side,” says he believed he signed papers to be adopted by an affluent white couple, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, in 2004. But papers filed in court recently indicate Oher was in fact never adopted. Rather, he has been


© The Conversation -
