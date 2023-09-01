Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump's mug shot is now a means of entertainment and fundraising − but it will go down in history as an important cultural artifact

By Jonathan Finn, Professor of Communication Studies, Wilfrid Laurier University
Former President Donald Trump’s mug shot is in line with the traditional mug shots that arrested people first took in the mid-1800s and early 1900s, a police photography expert explains.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
