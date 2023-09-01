Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Wegovy really a gamechanger for heart health? A consultant cardiologist gives his verdict

By Peter Swoboda, Senior Lecturer, Cardiology, University of Leeds
The weight-loss jab Wegovy has been hailed as an “absolute game-changer” after a new study showed that it relieved symptoms and improved the quality of life in people with a common form of heart failure.

The participants in the trial had “heart failure with preserved ejection fraction”, a very common condition in which the heart stiffens, leading to breathlessness, fatigue and fluid retention. It is very hard to treat and doctors mainly focus on alleviating the patient’s symptoms.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
