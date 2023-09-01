Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The mission to save Nepal’s sarus cranes

By Nepali Times
The Sarus crane’s cultural importance has made it popular in Nepal and beyond. But rapid urban spread has resulted in the decimation of its habitat.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia tops the world for podcast listening. Why do we love them so much?
~ إيران: وفاة مريبة لمتظاهر مسجون
~ Future diets will be short of micronutrients like iron — it’s time to consider how we feed people
~ Iran: Suspicious Death of Imprisoned Protester
~ The humble spotted gum is a world class urban tree. Here's why
~ Jokowi is right not to join 'BRICS' for now – but the alliance is still important for Indonesia
~ How do we get urban density 'just right'? The Goldilocks quest for the 'missing middle'
~ Refugee children have a right to be educated in Indonesia – our research shows the barriers in their way
~ How 'dad jokes' may prepare your kids for a lifetime of embarrassment, according to psychology
~ What will putting the interests of Qantas ahead of Qatar Airways cost? $1 billion per year and a new wave of protectionism of legacy carriers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter