Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Suspicious Death of Imprisoned Protester

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Javad Rouhi © 2023 Tabnak (Beirut) – An imprisoned Iranian protester died under suspicious circumstances on August 31, 2023, in northern Iran, raising grave concerns about his treatment, Human Rights Watch said today. Javad Rouhi, 31, was horrifically tortured following his arrest during the widespread protests that erupted in Iran in September 2022 and convicted two months later after an unfair trial. On August 31, Nowshahr prison in Mazadanran province, north of Tehran, issued a statement that Rouhi had been transferred to a hospital early that morning “following…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
