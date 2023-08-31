Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Who’s Vivek Ramaswamy? He's the Trump 2.0 candidate who’s making waves in the Republican primaries

By Thomas Gift, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
The New York Times described him as promising “to exert breathtaking power in ways that Donald Trump never did”. An article for Time magazine called him a “rockstar for those who think cancel culture is threatening every corner of American life”.

Well-spoken, polemical and supremely self-assured, it’s no surprise that the Trump-loving Vivek Ramaswamy has emerged as the new


© The Conversation -
