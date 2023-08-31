Tolerance.ca
Rooftop renewables risk making the rich richer, as latecomers will struggle to access the grid

By Juan Jose Cuenca Silva, Researcher in Electrical Engineering, University College Cork
Barry Hayes, Senior Lecturer (Associate Professor) in Power Systems Engineering, University College Cork
Hannah Daly, Professor in Sustainable Energy, University College Cork
Many people are now becoming “energy citizens” by installing rooftop solar panels and other small-scale renewable energy projects in their properties.

In theory, this is a “win-win”. Added renewable energy brings down the cost of energy, and by replacing fossil fuels, cuts planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions. But there is concern that as more people install solar panels and other renewable projects, local electricity grids may become congested.

We wanted to understand this problem and propose a solution, and our latest research has just been published.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
