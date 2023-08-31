Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Lindokuhle Sobekwa's powerful personal journey as a photographer in South Africa

By Neelika Jayawardane, Associate Professor of English, State University of New York Oswego
The winner of the prestigious FNB Art Prize documents township life in lockdown and rural life in a former homeland.The Conversation


~ Prioritizing disability employment in Azerbaijan
~ Special counsels, like the one leading the Justice Department's investigation of Hunter Biden, are intended to be independent − but they aren't entirely
~ RICO is often used to target the mob and cartels − but Trump and his associates aren't the first outside those worlds to face charges
~ Trans students benefit from gender-inclusive classrooms, research shows – and so do the other students and science itself
~ How to get federal disaster aid: FEMA is running out of money, but these strategies can help survivors of Hurricane Idalia and the Maui fires get aid faster
~ Peruvian writers tell of a future rooted in the past and contemporary societal issues
~ Michael Oher, Mike Tyson and the question of whether you own your life story
~ Space junk in Earth orbit and on the Moon will increase with future missions − but nobody's in charge of cleaning it up
~ Ukraine war: the implications of Moscow moving tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus
~ A fruit fly has landed in your wine – is it OK to drink?
