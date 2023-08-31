Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Pope's message to young Russians not to forget 'great Russia of Catherine II and Peter I' has not gone down well in Ukraine

By Olivia Durand, Postdoctoral Associate in History, University of Oxford
Pope Francis’s video speech to the All-Russian Meeting of Catholic Youth in St Petersburg, urging them to “not forget their heritage” has caused quite a stir. What struck a bitter chord internationally – and especially in Ukraine – about the remarks he delivered on August 25 was not so much its religious contents, but its tone-deaf praise of the heritage of “Mother Russia”, which he urged his listeners to never give up.

You are the descendants of great…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prioritizing disability employment in Azerbaijan
~ Lindokuhle Sobekwa's powerful personal journey as a photographer in South Africa
~ Special counsels, like the one leading the Justice Department's investigation of Hunter Biden, are intended to be independent − but they aren't entirely
~ RICO is often used to target the mob and cartels − but Trump and his associates aren't the first outside those worlds to face charges
~ Trans students benefit from gender-inclusive classrooms, research shows – and so do the other students and science itself
~ How to get federal disaster aid: FEMA is running out of money, but these strategies can help survivors of Hurricane Idalia and the Maui fires get aid faster
~ Peruvian writers tell of a future rooted in the past and contemporary societal issues
~ Michael Oher, Mike Tyson and the question of whether you own your life story
~ Space junk in Earth orbit and on the Moon will increase with future missions − but nobody's in charge of cleaning it up
~ Ukraine war: the implications of Moscow moving tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter