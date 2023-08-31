Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: Unrelenting Crimes Against Humanity Targeting Uyghurs

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech in Urumqi, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, August 26, 2023.  © 2023 Shen Hong/Xinhua via Getty Images (New York) – “Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pronouncement that China intends to maintain its counterterrorism policies in the northwestern Xinjiang region indicates continuing crimes against humanity there, Human Rights Watch said today. One year ago, on August 31, 2022, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights issued a damning report finding that the Chinese government’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
