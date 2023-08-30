Saskatchewan naming and pronoun policy: The best interests of children must guide provincial parental consent rules
By Conor Barker, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology & Faculty of Education, Mount Saint Vincent University
Patrick Richards, PhD Candidate, College of Education, University of Saskatchewan
Elected officials must consider relevant research and legal context when shaping education policies. Otherwise, they risk destabilizing classrooms and harming students.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 30, 2023