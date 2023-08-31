Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Anniversary of UN’s damning Xinjiang report must be ‘wake-up call’ to action

By Amnesty International
The one-year anniversary of a damning UN report on Xinjiang stands as a grave reminder of the need to hold China to account for crimes against humanity amid a “woefully inadequate” response by the international community, Amnesty International said today. On 31 August 2022, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) […] The post China: Anniversary of UN’s damning Xinjiang report must be ‘wake-up call’ to action   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
