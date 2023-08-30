Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigerian Police Arrest Dozens for Alleged Gay Wedding

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Men charged with public displays of same-sex affection gather within the premises of the Federal High Court in Lagos, Nigeria, March 3, 2020.  © 2022 Temilade Adelaja/Reuters On Tuesday, police in Nigeria’s southern Delta State arrested several dozen people accused of violating the country’s anti-gay law by allegedly participating in a gay wedding. The police publicly paraded the suspects before the media, interrogating them about the accusations, assaulting their dignity and rights to privacy, association, and a fair trial, among others. In a media statement on August…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
