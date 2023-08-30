Kofi Ansah left Ghana to become a world famous fashion designer - how his return home boosted the industry
By Adwoa Owusuaa Bobie, Research Fellow, Center for Cultural and African Studies, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)
Akosua Keseboa Darkwah, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Ghana
Katherine V. Gough, Professor of Human Geography, Loughborough University
In the 1950s and 1960s, young Africans were assisted financially by their governments to study in western countries in the hope they would return to contribute to nation building. Individuals who qualified abroad and returned home formed the educated elites of immediate post-independent Africa.
Over the years, the demography of such migrants has changed to include professionals who after graduation at home move abroad in search of employment and remain there
- Wednesday, August 30, 2023