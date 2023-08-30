Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India has landed on the Moon: here's what the political and economic gains are

By Christopher Newman, Professor of Space Law and Policy, Northumbria University, Newcastle
From the early days of human space activity in the 1960s, missions to the Moon have attracted significant global attention. India’s recent success in landing the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon was technically demanding and occurred in a previously unexplored part of the Moon.

As well as the scientific benefits, India has already enjoyed the significant attention that still accompanies high profile space missions, gaining…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
