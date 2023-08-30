Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP28: US Should Press UAE for Activist’s Release

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In this Aug. 25, 2016 file photo, human rights activist Ahmed Mansoor speaks to Associated Press journalists in Ajman, United Arab Emirates. © 2016 AP Photo/Jon Gambrell (Beirut, August 30, 2023) – The US government should publicly call on UAE authorities to immediately and unconditionally release the Emirati human rights defender Ahmed Mansoor ahead of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, 19 human rights groups said in a joint letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today. The 28th Conference of Parties on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
