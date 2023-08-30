Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wagner Group: what Yevgeny Prigozhin's death means for stability in Africa

By Olumba E. Ezenwa, Doctoral Research Fellow, Conflict, Violence, & Terrorism Research Centre, Royal Holloway University of London
Idris Mohammed, Conflict Researcher, Department of Mass Communication, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto
Russia was using the mercenary group to further its foreign policy aims in west Africa. There’s no reason to think Prigozhin’s death will change that.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: Australians go into the referendum divided – can the country emerge united?
~ Burundi: One year on, fresh calls for journalist’s release
~ Families of the disappeared in the Middle East wait more than a million years collectively for their loved ones
~ Too many young people who've been in detention die prematurely. They deserve better
~ From old and crispy to bold glamour – TikTok filters are helping us tell stories online
~ Trinidad & Tobago is used to heat, but not quite like this
~ How gene mapping almost all remaining kākāpō will help NZ’s rare night parrot survive
~ Kyrgyzstan: Effort to Shut Down Independent News Outlet
~ We can talk about a higher rate of GST in Australia, but it will never happen
~ Voice referendum: is the 'yes' or 'no' camp winning on social media, advertising spend and in the polls?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter