Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Australians go into the referendum divided – can the country emerge united?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The stakes in the October referendum are high. For Anthony Albanese, who has made the Voice his great social cause of his first term. For Peter Dutton, who has defied those who say he is on the “wrong side of history”.

For those Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who look to the referendum for affirmation of their special place in our society, as well as giving them a chance for some tangible improvements in their lives and opportunities.

For Australia’s international reputation.

The latest polling has put the “no” side ahead, after a slide over…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
