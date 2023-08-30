Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burundi: One year on, fresh calls for journalist’s release

By Amnesty International
Burundian authorities should immediately and unconditionally release and quash the conviction of journalist Floriane Irangabiye who was arbitrarily arrested on 30 August 2022 and is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for criticizing the government, Amnesty International, the Burundi Human Rights Initiative, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and Human Rights Watch said. “Floriane Irangabiye was […] The post Burundi: One year on, fresh calls for journalist’s release appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Families of the disappeared in the Middle East wait more than a million years collectively for their loved ones
~ Too many young people who've been in detention die prematurely. They deserve better
~ From old and crispy to bold glamour – TikTok filters are helping us tell stories online
~ Trinidad & Tobago is used to heat, but not quite like this
~ How gene mapping almost all remaining kākāpō will help NZ’s rare night parrot survive
~ Kyrgyzstan: Effort to Shut Down Independent News Outlet
~ We can talk about a higher rate of GST in Australia, but it will never happen
~ Voice referendum: is the 'yes' or 'no' camp winning on social media, advertising spend and in the polls?
~ As referendum set for October 14, 'yes' is behind and the poll trends are unfavourable
~ Why the 'yes' campaign should embrace the politics of nationhood
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter