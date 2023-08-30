Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australians to vote October 14 on the Voice, with Albanese urging people to support 'an idea'

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Australians will vote on October 14 to decide whether the Constitution will be changed to include a Voice to Parliament and executive government.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the long-anticipated date to an enthusiastic audience of about 400 in the Adelaide suburb of Elizabeth. He was accompanied by Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney and Indigenous leaders of the “yes” campaign, including Megan Davis and Dean Parkin.

Albanese said this was a “once in a generation chance to bring our country together, and to change it for the better”.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trinidad & Tobago is used to heat, but not quite like this
~ How gene mapping almost all remaining kākāpō will help NZ’s rare night parrot survive
~ Kyrgyzstan: Effort to Shut Down Independent News Outlet
~ We can talk about a higher rate of GST in Australia, but it will never happen
~ Voice referendum: is the 'yes' or 'no' camp winning on social media, advertising spend and in the polls?
~ As referendum set for October 14, 'yes' is behind and the poll trends are unfavourable
~ Why the 'yes' campaign should embrace the politics of nationhood
~ Australians will vote in a referendum on October 14. What do you need to know?
~ The Voice to Parliament explained
~ A divided Australia will soon vote on the most significant referendum on Indigenous rights in 50 years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter