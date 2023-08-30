Tolerance.ca
Burundi: Free Journalist Held for a Year

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Floriane Irangabiye © Private. (Nairobi) - Burundian authorities should immediately and unconditionally release and quash the conviction of journalist Floriane Irangabiye, who was arbitrarily arrested on August 30, 2022, and is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for criticizing the government, Amnesty International, the Burundi Human Rights Initiative, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and Human Rights Watch said today. “Floriane Irangabiye was convicted simply for doing her job as a radio journalist,” said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s regional…


