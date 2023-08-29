Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Half of migrant and refugee women we spoke to have been sexually harassed in Australian workplaces

By Marie Segrave, ARC Future Fellow and Professor of Criminology, Monash University
Chloe Keel, Postdoctoral research fellow, Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre, Monash University
Rebecca Wickes, Professor of Criminology, Griffith University
Shih Joo Tan, Lecturer in Criminology, Monash University
In our new study, published on Tuesday, we surveyed 701 migrant and refugee women in Australia and found nearly half had experienced sexual harassment in the workplace over the past five years.

This harassment was overwhelmingly perpetrated by men in senior positions, or men who were clients and customers.

These women most often experienced workplace sexual harassment when they were in insecure employment, in temporary,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With one exception, the Intergenerational Report is far less scary than you've heard
~ How a lethal fungus is shrinking living space for our frogs
~ Queensland is not only trampling the rights of children, it is setting a concerning legal precedent
~ Facts and figures: Politically motivated detentions in Venezuela
~ Venezuela: Arbitrary detentions continue as a tool of government control and repression
~ Saudi Arabia: Man Sentenced to Death for Tweets
~ Finding a live brain worm is rare. 4 ways to protect yourself from more common parasites
~ To stop hoaxes on WhatsApp, Line and Telegram, fact-checking must go beyond social media
~ Natural hazards, a warming climate and new resource laws – why NZ needs geoscientists more than ever
~ New study highlights the brain trauma risks for young athletes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter