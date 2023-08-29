Half of migrant and refugee women we spoke to have been sexually harassed in Australian workplaces
By Marie Segrave, ARC Future Fellow and Professor of Criminology, Monash University
Chloe Keel, Postdoctoral research fellow, Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre, Monash University
Rebecca Wickes, Professor of Criminology, Griffith University
Shih Joo Tan, Lecturer in Criminology, Monash University
In our new study, published on Tuesday, we surveyed 701 migrant and refugee women in Australia and found nearly half had experienced sexual harassment in the workplace over the past five years.
This harassment was overwhelmingly perpetrated by men in senior positions, or men who were clients and customers.
These women most often experienced workplace sexual harassment when they were in insecure employment, in temporary,…
- Tuesday, August 29, 2023